Chairman of the Lagos state football association, Fouad Oki has been impeached

12 of the 14 Congress Members of the Lagos State Football Association moved a motion on Saturday to impeach the chairman on allegations of corruption.



This occurred during an extraordinary General Assembly in Lagos state, which was attended by First Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation Felix Anyasi and Ali Sanni, Head of Associations of the NFF.

The Congress of the Lagos State Football Association also submitted a motion for the Vice Chairman, Gafar Liameed, to become the new Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, with the Vice Chairman seat declared vacant.