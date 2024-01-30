Civil Society Organizations, have expressed concerns over the deteriorating state of insecurity in the FCT and across Nigeria.

They want the Government to act fast and stop the menace before its too late because citizens now live in fear, of being abducted, attacked, or killed.

A reports by experts in security sector reveals that; from 2019 to 2023 at least twenty four thousand eight hundred and sixteen Nigerians lost their lives and fifteen thousand five hundred and ninety seven were abducted .

This has jeopardized the well being of so many Nigerians who have lost hope in the Federal Government.

It is why these Civil Society Organizations from all sectors have decided to come together to alert the nation and proffer suitable solutions to this menace.

Leaders of various CSOS at this conference are calling for a state of emergency on kidnapping , and other forms of terrorism , in states with high rate of insecurity.

Advertisement

They all agree that ; there is an urgent need for Government at all levels to do more in fulfilling constitutional obligation of safe guarding the lives of all citizens.

The group believes Government have failed in its duty of ensuing the security and welfare of citizens.