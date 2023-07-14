President Bola Tinubu has declared a State of emergency on food security.

He also directed that all matters pertaining to food & water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.

The President also says his administration will deploy some savings from the fuel subsidy removal into the Agricultural sector focusing on revamping the agricultural sector.

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is worried about the clear and present danger to food security in the Country.

Advertisement

The recent policy of fuel subsidy removal has taken a toll on food prices and now threatens food security.

President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of emergency on food security seeks to reverse the inflationary cost of food and ensure availability.

The annual inflation rate in Nigeria rose for the fourth consecutive month to a near 18-year high of 22.41% in May this year.

These new measures introduced by the Tinubu administration is meant to stop the hike in food prices and possibly force a downward trend.

It seems this time, the Government may be out to finding a lasting and sustainable solution to the farmer Herders conflict, which is another serious threat to food security.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s administration says it will adopt ranching as against cattle herding.

The President seeks an increased and improved participation of relevant government institutions and Stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

But he insists the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to play the lead role in funding the value chain of the agricultural sector that already accounts for 35.21 percent of employment in Nigeria.

These latest government initiatives are also drawing the country closer to achieving SDG2 which focuses on ending hunger, achieving food security, improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture.