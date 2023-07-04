President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with Representatives of the Bank of America led by the President International of Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Bernard Mensah.

Officials from the Bank of Industry were in the Presidential Villa to discuss areas of Partnership between the financial institution and the Federal government.

The Financial institution also says they are excited about some of the early decisions of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and committed to providing support for Nigeria’s financial architecture and hopes Nigeria also emerges as a strong global economy.

The special Adviser to President Tinubu on Monetary Policy Wale Edun said the visitors also encouraged the President to build a technology driven economy that will bring improvement and development.

The meeting was also attended by the chief of staff to the President, Governor of the Central Bank and the Special Adviser on media, communications and strategy.