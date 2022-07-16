Asiwaju Tinubu receives APC Speakers, EU Delegation in Abuja

Serving Speakers of States governed by APC have expressed their full commitment to the aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becoming the next president of Ni

geria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was during a congratulatory visit to Asiwaju Tinubu in Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu also received a delegation from the European Union in Abuja.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria, EU’S MANAGING DIRECTOR OF EUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE FOR AFRICA and other members of the delegation entered into a closed door meeting with Asiwaju Tinubu.

After the meeting, Ambassador Samuela Isopa says the deliberation, which bothered on national issues was robust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate also had the Speakers of APC States led by Speaker of Lagos Assembly Mudashiru Obasa waiting to congratulate him.

The serving speakers of States governed by APC say they are fully committed to ensuring Asiwaju Tinubu’s becomes the next President of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Governor of Lagos thanked them for their role towards his victory at the primary elections. He spoke about the need to make Nigeria a truly democratic country by promoting unity, stability and tolerance.

Asiwaju Tinubu also expressed his confidence and respect for his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The State Assembly Speakers also requested that they are fully incorporated into the campaign process which Asiwaju Tinubu assured them of inclusion.

The Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahamed Tinubu, had emerged the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress following the Primary conducted at the Special National Convention and Presidential Primary held at the Eagle Square Abuja in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

He came tops with 1271 defeating former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to second and third places respectively.

He has since embraked on a strong mobilisation and consultation drive leading to the emergence of Seantor Kashim Shettima, the Former Borno State Governor as his running mate to replace the placeholder Alhaji Kabir Masari.

Advertisement

Advertisement