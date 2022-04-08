Buhari receives ICAN delegation, says “professionals are livewire of economy”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said professionals are the livewire of the economy and his administration will continue to engage with them.

The President welcomed a delegation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, led by the president Comfort Olu Eyitayo and he commended the contribution of the institution in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency, urging more diligence and professionalism.

The ICAN president appreciated President Buhari and his administration for adhering to best accounting principles and practices to secure and revive the economy, particularly reverting to the January to December budget calendar.

She says the professional body will keep supporting the nation building efforts of President Buhari and his administration, especially in sensitization on monetary policies and taxation.