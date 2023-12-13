The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, wants permanent secretaries and commissioners to work together for a seamless working relationship with officials of their ministries to be able to do well.

He gave the charge at a 2-day retreat for the new Permanent Secretaries and their Commissioners, held in Aba.

The two – day retreat organised by Abia state government for permanent secretaries and commissioners in the state is aimed at sharpening their skills to meet the requirements of their office.

This is coming one month after their inauguration.

The Governor informs the permanent secretaries and commissioners that he has zero tolerance for non-performance.

The Governor wants the senior civil servants to maintain a good working relationship with other officials and staff of their various ministries for a productive civil service.

Participants at the retreat say they have been enriched.