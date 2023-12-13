A call has been made for the phasing out of the present crop of Police Force to ensure proper reforms.

This was revealed during the 2023 Human Rights Day Celebration of the Nigerian Bar Association Ikeja branch.

The keynote speaker appraises Chapter 4 of the Nigerian Constitution and the operations of Law Enforcement Agencies in the country.

Ayo Atsenuwa recalls classic cases of Police extrajudicial killings including Drambi vandi who’s now been sentenced to death for killing a female lawyer at a checkpoint last Christmas.

The law professor says Policing culture historically tends to be overreaching and needs reforms.

To achieve dignity freedom and justice for all.

Within the intent of Nigeria’s laws and the universal declaration of human rights, these advocates also call on govts to be alive to their duties for the good of all.