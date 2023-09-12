Speakers of state houses of Assembly in the South-west gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly to discuss issues relating to lawmaking business in the region.

This lawmakers say, the meeting is significant as election of a new National Chairman of conference of speakers of state legislatures in Nigeria approaches.

These are Speakers of state houses of assembly from the Southwest region and representatives of Speakers conference across the zone, with a mission to advance the development agenda of western Nigeria.

Among the delegation are Speakers of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo and Ogun state houses of assembly and the host, Lagos state speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

After a closed door meeting, the speakers agreed to work together in formulating and implementing legislation that will enhance security, intelligence gathering and community engagement within the zone.

It was also a good time to come up with a consensus agreement on the elective positions zoned to the region ahead of the election of the new Chairman of conference of speakers of state legislatures in the country, coming up in few days.

The Speakers also emphasized the need for the full implementation of legislative autonomy, stating that it is a cornerstone of democratic governance and the effective representation of the people.

