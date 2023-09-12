The ad hoc committee investigating the acquisition of oil company, OVH Energy, by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited has insisted on the appearance before it, of Mele Kyari as the Chief Executive Officer.

At its sitting on Monday, the Committee turned down Mele Kyari’s representative after declaring he couldn’t speak for his Principal.

Allegations of secret deals surrounding the acquisition of OVL Energy prompted the House of Representatives to initiate a probe in July.

In a motion shortly before the parliament proceeded on recess, the House called on NNPCL to suspend the acquisition of the company that is behind the Oando Retail brand in West African countries.

The motion entitled:

“Need to Investigate the Irregularities and Alleged Corruption in the Nigerian Energy Security Provider, NNPC Retail Limited and the Acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing “,

was sponsored by Abia legislator, Mariam Onuoha and six others.

Having sent out invitations to relevant agencies, the ad hoc committee expected to meet with Heads of agencies.

Yemi Adetunji is Executive Vice President and has come to represent the CEO of NNPC Limited.

But upon questioning, he tells the Committee he would not be able to speak for the CEO.

While the Committee discharged the Representatives, it insisted Chief executives so far invited must appear before it to assist in its assignment.

