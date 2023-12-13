At least Three persons were feared killed as armed robbers attacked two commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, the headquarters of Ikere local government area of Ekiti state.

It was gathered that the daredevil armed robbers numbering twenty stormed the town around 5:15pm and carried out the attacks on the two commercial banks simultaneously.

According to The Nation the robbers first attacked the Ikere command of the Amotekun Corps along Ise Road and reportedly shot some operatives before attacking the banks.

A source said that in “the well cordinated attacks” which lasted about 45 minutes, the armed robbers reportedly killed three persons while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the source,the gun-wielding robbers invaded Wema bank and Access bank located at Odo Oja and Okeosun respectively and broke the security door with the aid of dynamite before entering the banking hall.

The source disclosed that the dynamite blew up the entrance doors as well as several cars parked in the vicinity of the banks.

He added the armed robbers who split themselves into two groups carted away unspecified huge sum of money.

The Ekiti State Police Command has however not responded to the incident as of the time of this report.