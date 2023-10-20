Armed robbers on Friday stormed three banks in the Otukpo area of Benue State and carted away money several millions of naira and killed at least seven persons.

The suspected robbers were said to have driven into the town around 3p.m. and used dynamites to force the door open.

Seven people, including police officers and a former Councillor transacting business in one of the affected banks, were reportedly killed by the suspected robbers who operated for more than an hour.

Otukpo is the political seat of Benue South Senatorial District comprising of Idoma and Igede ethnic groups.

An eyewitness who simply identified himself as Sunny Abah, who operates a Point On Sales business close to one of the banks, said that the robbers first attacked the police station before proceeding to the banks.

The eyewitness said the robbers were throwing naira notes as they left in two Hilux vehicles and one car.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the robbery incident but said she was yet to get details from officers in Otukpo.