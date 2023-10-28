Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has called on his commissioners and permanent secretaries to be prudent and transparent as top government officials of his administration.

Speaking at a two-day retreat organised by the state government in collaboration with United States agency for international development, USAID and GIZ on government procedure Governor Fintiri said that his administration has zero tolerance to corruption.

Governments officials in Adamawa state gathered for a two-day retreat, on administrative procedure.

The retreat tagged “issues and perspectives for Adamawa State” is to train them on cost management as well as to block all leakages in the system.

Advertisement

Declaring the retreat open Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said he will not hesitate to reject memos which seek to plunge the state into debts.

The Governor restated his administration’s commitment to consolidate on the gains of good governance.

Earlier In his welcome address, the secretary to the state government, Auwal Tukur said the retreat was organiser for the government officials to collectively contribute positively towards Adamawa state development.