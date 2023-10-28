The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji has commended efforts of the country’s biotechnology authorities on their efforts at promoting improved agricultural practices through the technology’s use.

He made this known during an on-site visit to an improved maize variety trial farm in Abuja.

The word TELA is coined from the Latin word TUTELA which means Protection.

That explains why the name was adopted for the improved variety Tela maize variety , which has been utilized in agriculture for years in some African countries.

This maize variety is genetically modified drought-tolerant and insect-resistant, and gives specific protection against Fall army worms , which are a problem to Nigerian maize farmers.

The country’s biotechnology for agriculture promoters have developed this variety in Nigeria and the Innovation, Science and Technology authorities have come to see progress made.

The biotechnology authorities on their part speak on the many benefits the maize variety has for the agriculture sector , which they assure is a game changer for the industry.

The minister also assured that government will leverage biotechnology use to address challenges in sectors including agriculture, healthcare and also industries for global competitiveness.

Nigeria is the first country in the world to release Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea and second in Africa to deregulate TELA maize making it ready for commercial release.