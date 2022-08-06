Agricultural experts advocate use of biotechnology to improve production

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s agricultural industry say they are interested in using biotechnology to boost agricultural production.

They claim that this is a significant solution to many of the country’s productivity issues, as well as a catalyst for food security.

This was stated at a science hangout in Abuja with the theme “Nigeria’s biosafety regime for genetically modified organisms.”

The hangout is focused on sensitising Nigerians on Biotechnology, biosafety and the future of evolving agricultural productivity in the country.

Food security challenges are concerns that need to be addressed globally and particularly in Nigeria.

Successes have already been recorded in the use of Biotechnology for agriculture, one of which is the modified beans variety with greater yields and lesser pest infestation.

Nigeria ranks as the world’s top consumer of beans, therefore increasing production of the product is an important step toward satisfying the country’s food demands.

This is because it is an integral part of modern biotechnology use in agriculture for safe production with good economic value and solutions to existing problems.

Nigeria has been advised to emulate countries like Japan, USA and Canada for food security objectives, as the lack of agricultural science and technology innovation is a barrier to agricultural progress.

These countries have also recorded success in use of Biotechnology for improving agricultural production.