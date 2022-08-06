FG begins disbursement of N20,000 grant to 4,786 Adamawa residents

The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N20,000 grant to 4,786 vulnerable women and youths in Adamawa State.

Advertisement

The beneficiaries were selected across the 21 local governments of the state.

Speaking at the flag-off in Yola, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the grant was distributed under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Grant for Vulnerable Groups (GVG) program was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Buhari administration, improved productivity and ease poverty in the land.

The exercise was an e-consolidation of the National Social Investment Programme(N-SIP) designed by government to lend a hand to the poorest and vulnerable citizens in the country.

Advertisement

The program is to cover 4,786 beneficiaries in Adamawa state and 70% of the beneficiaries are women while remaining 30% are youths.

The minister added that 67 additional beneficiaries are to be trained as Independent Monitors on its second steam National Social Investment program (NSIP) “On -Boarding of independent Monitors

Advertisement

The federal government is also on track to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri expressed gratitude to the federal government for the efforts to pull Nigerians out of poverty.

Advertisement

The beneficiaries also thanked the federal government for the gesture.

The trained program monitors were given IPADs for effective monitoring at the end of cash disbursement.