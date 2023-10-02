Biotechnology has the potential to ensure food security, protect the environment and address critical national challenges.

That’s according to the Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, during an interactive session with journalists.

Nigeria established the National Biotechnology Development Agency in 2001 to promote, commercialize, and regulate biotechnology products.

Advertisement

To unleash its full potential, public understanding and acceptance are crucial.

That’s why editors, journalists, and biotech experts have gathered here to exchange ideas and improve the accuracy of reporting on agricultural biotechnology and biosafety.

Some remarkable advancements in biotechnology happening within the country were also highlighted.

Advertisement

As Nigeria grapples with the changing climate and its impact on agriculture, the collaboration between the media and biotechnology experts becomes increasingly essential to spread awareness and ensure the effective use of biotechnology for a more secure and sustainable future.