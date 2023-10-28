The Director general of the National Youth Service Corps has directed the Officers in the Public relations cadre of the Scheme to employ every possible means to sensitise serving and prospective corps members on the need to be security conscious.

Speaking at the 2023 NYSC Public Relations and Protocol Officers Workshop in Abuja, he says corps members should be sensitised on the dangers of night travel.

The National youth service corps have also felt the effects of insecurity in the country.

Corps members have been kidnapped, killed and even robbed in the process of serving their father land.

The kidnap of eight corps members travelling from Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State is still felt by the Authorities of the scheme

The director General is again stressing the need for corps members to be security conscious.

Here at this workshop, he charged its Officers in the Public relations cadre of the Scheme to sensitise corps members on the dangers of night travel.

An annual workshop was organised to upgrade their knowledge on contemporary practices in reputation management.

The workshop had in attendance, Officers from the PR cadre of the Scheme from different states.