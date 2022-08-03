Taraba youths express worry over worsening plight of IDPs

Youths in Taraba state under the aegis of Taraba Tiv Youth Progressive Mission (TTYPM)have expressed concern over the growing plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The youths in a press conference on Wednesday bemoaned the continued silence of the Taraba State House of Assembly and Governor Darius Ishaku in ensuring the IDPs’ return to their ancestral homes after more than three years.

Governor Ishaku had previously ordered the return of the displaced people to their ancestral homes in 2020 and 2021, but the action did not yield a favorable effect since relentless attacks were launched against the returning IDPs.

The youths noted that their relatives in the southern part of the state were subjected to dehumanising conditions in several IDP camps and other places where they had sought sanctuary without the presence of government.

The group’s president, Mr. Fanen Kaduna, revealed that over ten thousand people were prevented from registering in the recently concluded PVC exercise due to numerous challenges, and that over thirty thousand were likely to be disenfranchised in the next general election if immediate action to return them to their ancestral homes was not taken.