Armed bandits have killed one Nasiru Mohammed Anka, a Lecturer with the Zamfara state Collage of Education, Maru after collecting two million naira ransom for his release.

The late Lecturer was abducted at his residence, a Government quarters near the college in Maru, local government headquarters about three weeks ago.

He was kidnapped alongside other residents when the bandits invaded the area and kidnapped a lot of persons for ransom.

This is coming two days after bandits invaded Maru town, in the heart of the local government headquarters.

A source close to the family confirmed the development to TVC NEWS.

He says a woman who was abducted seperately at a different location by same gang of armed bandits but narrowly escaped weeks after being in captivity broke the news of the Lecturer’s death.

She says he was killed in her presence following torture by the bandits in their camp when his family could not afford the huge sum of money they demanded as ransom for his release.

The female kidnapped victim who summoned courage and escaped from the bandits den when they were all drunk and fell asleep adds that the two days after the lecturer’s death the bandit tried to remove some of his sensitive body parts, but was already decomposed and decided to leave it.

“After several heat on his head with guns and other punishment, he couldn’t survived it so he died” The female kidnapped Victim explained.

“The bandits keep telling him that his people has money if they love him they should bring the money or they kill him, and that was how they killed him after collecting the two million Naira that they claimed was not enough or up to their target” She added.

Maru local government area has been experiencing armed bandits attack lately including attempts by the bandits to abduct the paramount ruler of the area which resulted to the deaths of one palace guards.

Maru local government is thirty four kilometers from Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital and is considered as one of the hotbeds of banditry and kidnapping due to its deep forests and high number of bandit camps located in the areas.