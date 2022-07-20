Northern farmers celebrate success of wheat production in Kano

Wheat Farmers from Six Northwestern states have converged on Kano to celebrate their harvests.

The farmers also met to discuss ways of improving wheat production in the coming years in a bid to mitigate imports.

A huge number of Nigeria’s more than 200 million people rely heavily on nutritious foods derived from wheat.

But, only about one per cent of the wheat consumed in Nigeria is produced within the country.

The low production of wheat can be attributed to a lack of quality seeds and proper training of the farmers.

Wheat farmers from northwestern states of Sokoto, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, and Kebbi converged on Kano under the supervision of the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria FMAN to recognise their hard work and successes recorded during the 2021/2022 farming season.

Some of the wheat farmers, both male and female harvested 3.2tons to 7tons per hectare.

Mitigating the importation of wheat into Nigeria is one of the targets of the farmers.

They are strengthening cooperation with the Flour Milling Association to achieve their aim of producing massive local content.

Both farmers and flour millers are hopeful that a conference like this will promote high yields and profitability, which will help the country achieve self-sufficiency and improve food security.

