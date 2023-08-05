The Nigerian government and Botswana have begun discussions to expand investment opportunities between the two countries.

Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and President of the Forum of African Regions, announced this on his official Twitter account.

The former Governor tweeted that they discussed areas of investment in several industries at a meeting with Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, which also included the Chairman of Axxess and Cavista Holdings, John Olajide.

It would be recalled President Masisi had in a statement in May 2023 expressed enthusiasm to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria, following the peaceful transfer of power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement was delivered during a breakfast seminar organized by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), Axxess, and the Government of Botswana.

— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) August 4, 2023

President Masisi emphasised the importance of enhancing socio-economic ties between both countries recognizing Nigeria as one of Africa’s leading economies.