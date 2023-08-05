Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges.

Mr. Khan was found guilty of failing to declare money generated from selling workplace gifts. He disputes the claims and says he will fight them in court.

Mr. Khan was arrested from his residence in Lahore following the ruling.

In a pre-recorded statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, he told his supporters: “I have only one appeal, don’t sit at home silently.”

The former cricketer-turned-politician was elected in 2018 but was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year after falling out with Pakistan’s powerful military.

Mr. Khan is facing more than 100 cases brought against him since his removal charges he says are politically motivated.

Saturday’s verdict centred on charges that he incorrectly declared details of presents from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale.

The gifts were reported to be worth more than 140m Pakistani rupees ($635,000; £500,000) included Rolex watches, a ring, and a pair of cuff links.

Mr. Khan’s barrister Gohar Khan said the verdict was “a murder of justice”

Meanwhile, As the court decision was announced, a crowd, which included some prosecuting lawyers, began chanting “Imran Khan is a thief” outside the building.

His party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, confirmed that after being arrested in Lahore, Mr. Khan was flown to the capital, Islamabad, to begin serving his sentence.

Report say for months he had avoided arrest, with his supporters at times fighting pitched battles with police to keep him out of custody.

In May, Mr Khan was arrested for not appearing in court as requested. He was then released, with the arrest declared illegal.

Since then, his party has been under intense pressure from the authorities.

Many senior officials have left and thousands of supporters have been arrested, accused of being involved in the protests that followed Mr Khan’s arrest.

The Pakistani army is heavily involved in politics, sometimes taking control through military coups and other times working behind the scenes.

Mr. Khan has been pushing for early elections ever since he was dismissed.

Mr. Khan would be permanently barred from holding public office if convicted.

According to reports, Pakistan’s parliament will be dissolved on August 9 to make room for a caretaker administration to lead the country until elections.

Although they should happen by early November according to the constitution, no election date has been set.