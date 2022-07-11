FIRS Commends IBB University over Introduction of Taxation Studies

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has Commended the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai Niger State for its decision to introduce Taxation Studies as part of its Courses in the Institution.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service Muhammad Nami is glad about plans by the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University to introduce a tax department.

Advertisement

He made this known when the school’s principal officers paid him a courtesy visit following the agency’s corporate social responsibility efforts towards the institution.

The chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service in an interactive session with top staff of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida univeristy in Niger state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Principal officers of the Institution informed the FIRS boss of plans by the school to introduce taxation studies and it is cheering news to him considering the role taxation now plays in revenue generation for the country.

Advertisement

Other schools in the country were advised to emulate the school to deepen tax knowledge and expertise in Nigeria.

The school already benefited from the agency’s corporate social responsibility interventions by way of construction of offices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has now requested for further support from the agency which the service says would be looked into.

For the IBB University the introduction of taxation studies as a course has a critical role to play in economic development as the country still has a lot to explore in areas of taxation in line with what obtains in developed climes.

Advertisement

It is appreciative of the agency’s support in the construction of needed office structures which have been a challenge that the government has been trying to address.

It is hopeful its request for further assistance will be considered and approved .

Advertisement

Advertisement

This visit to the FIRS by principal officers of the IBB University is coming ahead of its joint convocation ceremony where the newly built offices would be commissioned.