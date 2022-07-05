APC Flag-bearer Uba Sani Retains El-rufai’s Deputy As Running Mate

The governorship flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has chosen Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the current deputy to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, as his running mate.

He made this known via his social media handles on Monday night and explained that the decision was made after consultations with stakeholders

Advertisement

Uba Sani further explained that Dr Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her duties as deputy governor which makes her the most qualified for the position.

Advertisement