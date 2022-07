Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has confirmed that she is the running mate to Olajide Adediran, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State.

Jennifer as she’s fondly called said this in a video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, where she confirmed she’s the running mate to the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran.

She also confirmed the development in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

