Akinlade joins PDP, emerges Adebutu’s running mate

The People’s Democratic Party Gubernatorial Candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu alongside the Sikirulah Ogundele-led State Working Executive of the party received Mr Adekunle Akinlade into the folds, earlier today.
Leaders and hundreds of party faithful defied the rain to welcome Hon. Adekunle Akinlade and his loyalists into the largest and most ideological political party in Africa – People’s Democratic Party.
Hon. Ladi Adebutu and Hon. Adekunle Akinlade are long time allies, who both served at the green chamber from the state in the eighth legislative assembly.
Akinlade is a strong loyalist of Senator Ibikunle Amosun and had earlier announced his defection from the ruling party, blaming his decision on injustice within the APC.
