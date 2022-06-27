2023: Northern group canvasses for Dogara as Tinubu’s running mate

A northern group in Kaduna state, the Coalition for Peace and Progress (CPP) has kicked against insinuations that only a Muslim-Muslim ticket will guarantee victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The group is also suggesting that the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) consider the immediate past speaker of the House Of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They say considering the diverse nature of Nigeria and the need to ensure a sense of fairness to all tribes and religion, it is important that the Vice Presidential candidate is a Christian from the North-East.

They further argue that the agitation for a Muslim-Muslim ticket if given credence by the APC will portray the North as Insensitive and may jeopardize the chances of the party in 2023.