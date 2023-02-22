The University of Benin Teaching Hospital has commenced subsidised surgeries for patients at 50% discount.

The gesture is part of the events lined up to Mark the 50th anniversary of the institution.

Weeks after the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH completed the free screening test for prostate, cervical and breast cancer.

The Health institution has begun subsidising surgeries at 50 discount for patients whose health status requires surgery.

Speaking at an event, the chief medical director of the University of Benin teaching Hospital, Professor Darlington Obaseki said the hospital is using the 50th anniversary to give back to the society.

He commended the Edo state government and private individuals for their support so far in the ongoing surgery subsidy.

Edo state Deputy Governor who represented the governor, Godwin Obaseki said the state will continue to support institutions like UBTH to better the lives of residents in the state.

He said “There are many of us that may not be able to afford this health care and for some of us that God has blessed, it is our duty to give that support, it is our duty to make sure that University of Benin Teaching Hospital live up to its name, a center of excellence and we are also not ashamed to say that we have been able to also collaborate to learn and to also exchange technical program with them.”

Some of the beneficiaries spoke on the impact of the discounted fees saying it is a good development as many lives have been impacted.

The subsidised surgeries which started on the 6th of February will end on the 28th of February.