The Niger state police command has arrested a 20 year old man who is part of the local vigilante in Niger state.

The suspect allegedly killed a motorcycle rider with the intent of selling his motorcycle and raising money for his wedding.

The Niger state police command has paraded a total of 38 suspects involved in various forms of crime committed across the state.

Advertisement

One of the suspects is a 20 year old who murdered an innocent Okada rider and took away his motorbike.

The police also paraded a terrorist gang member Salisu Ibrahim also known as Babaliya who confessed to being part of the notorious Ali-Kachala camp for two years and the Dogo-Gide camp for a year.

The suspect confessed that he participated in the attack of an NSTA bus and the kidnapping of the passengers along Garun-Gabas/Yakila road in 2021.

Advertisement

He also participated in the kidnapping of some students at Tegina and engaged in cattle rustling activities in that area.

The public relations officer of the command who provided details of other arrests, reassured citizens of the state of the readiness of the police to combat crime and keep the state safe.

Firearms recovered during investigation include

Advertisement

One AK-49 rifle

-Two AK-47 rifles with fourteen live ammunitions

-One locally fabricated AK-47 rifle

Advertisement

-One pump action rifle

-One locally made revolver gun

-Six locally made guns

Advertisement

-Three locally made pistols

Two AK-47 magazines

And walkie-talkie.

Advertisement