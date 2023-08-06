The need to provide social safety nets such as free healthcare insurance Schemes to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians has been emphasized.

This formed the overriding theme of the Nigerian Medical Association conference held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The removal of Fuel Subsidy by the federal government has seen a rapid increase in the prices of the commodity from N189 to N570 per litre, an increase of more than 200 percent in the past few months.

While experts believe the move is in the right direction, the surge in fuel prices has increased the cost of living and transportation, leading to the recent nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

At a medical conference in Yenagoa With the theme: ‘The Impact of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Effective Healthcare Delivery in Bayelsa State’, Medical experts expose the adverse effect of Subsidy on the health sector and proofers various ways such funds could be used for the benefit of ordinary Nigerians.

While kudos are given to the state government for some laudable policies in the sector, more is expected to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

The conference also serves as a platform for creating awareness of the need for more practitioners to be engaged in the medical field.