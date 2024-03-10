A joint national transport safety committee has been put together to ensure safety of passengers on the roads.

This comes as Stakeholders in the transportation sector gathered to chart a way forward and to ensure that road traffic crashes are reduced to the barest minimum.

The National Bureau of Statistics says a total of 1,323 Nigerians were killed in road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This is according to the NBS Road Transport Data Q4 2023 Report.

The report says the total road accidents recorded were 2,717 in the fourth quarter of 2023 which represented an increase of 24.23 per cent from Q3 2023, which recorded 2,187.

This disturbing data informed this conference where stakeholders gathered to proffer solutions.

The committee is to ensure that safety protocols on the roads are strictly adhered to so as to reduce road traffic crashes.

Stakeholders saddled with this responsibility believe this is a step in the right direction.

They believe this is proof that all hands are on deck to ensure this mandate is achieved.