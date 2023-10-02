The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to a pair of scientists that developed the technology that led to the mRNA Covid 19 vaccines.

Dr Katalin Kariko and Dr Drew Weissman will share the 2023 Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine.

The technology which was experimental before the pandemic has now been given to millions of people around the world.

The same mRNA technology is now being researched for other diseases and even cancer.

Though concerns still remain as to the impact of the Vaccine and Technology on humans esepcially following the reported rise in heart and Cardiac related issues among young adults.