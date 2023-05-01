The Nigeria Labour Congress says it will create a hall of shame for corrupt judges whose actions threaten the nation’s hard won democracy.

This is as a veteran human rights activist and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Shehu Sanni, tasked President elect, Bola Tinubu, on security, economy, education and national integration.

Organised Labour, civil society groups, political and social leaders say they have formed this alliance in defence of the nation’s democracy.

Advertisement

The birth of Labour and Civil Society Front arises from noticeable glitches in the just concluded general election.

The group tasks the judiciary to be the true hope of the common man as it resolves all litigations before it.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, adds his voice to the clamour for an enhanced democracy as he calls on the Nigeria Bar Association, Bar Benchers and like minds to work towards a corrupt free judiciary.

He says the time to name and shame corrupt judges is now

For human rights activist, Shehu Sanni, the much awaited inauguration of the new Bola Tinubu-led administration offers hope of a better country in the years ahead

Advertisement

He tasks the President-elect on Security, economy, national integration, Restructuring, agriculture and education

Labour and Civil Society Front felicitates Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s May Day celebration as it seeks the Buy-In of the citizens in its quest for a new Nigeria.