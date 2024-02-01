The government of Kwara State has opened the two service lanes of the Tunde Idiagbon Flyover in Tanke, Ilorin to ease the traffic along that axis while the flyover will soon be open for public use.

Commissioner for works and transport, Abdulquawiy Olododo disclosed this while inspecting some road projects within Ilorin metropolis.

The projects inspected include the Abdulazeez Attah road, the Tunde Idiagbo flyover, and the 4-kilometre Yebumout-Adeta-Oloje dual carriage way.

The Adeta-Oloje axis of the dual carriage way is now 55% completed and expected to be delivered by April.

The Tunde Idiagbon flyover along the University of Ilorin is now almost complete.

The flyover has been a subject of discussion because of the delay in its completion.

Government has now increased the pace of work and it is now near completion.

For residents and business owners in Tanke, the side roads will bring a huge relief after enduring the discomfort that accompanied the delay in the completion period.