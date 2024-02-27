Zamfara State government has approved the immediate employment of two hundred and fifty youths.

They will serve as road marshals to help in reducing road congestion and accidents on some major roads in the state

A press statement by the Director General Media and Publicity, Nuhu Salihu Anka says the employment which will also help in addressing unemployment among youths

The Road Marshals in commenced operations will work with the Zamfara road traffic agency ( ZAROTA) and it will also help in Government efforts to cushion the present economic hardship being faced

The new development was part of the resolution reached at Monday’s executive council meeting, chaired by governor Dauda Lawal.

The executive council meeting which is the sixteenth in the year, also directed the commissioner for justice and attorney general to establish a tribunal that will be assigned with the responsibility of handling traffic offences in the state.

Similarly, the meeting approved for the provision two trailer parks in order to reduce roads congestion and other traffic irregularities caused by the drivers of these vehicles.

The meeting was attended by the deputy governor, Mani Malam Mummni, Secretary to the state Government, Abubakar Nakwada, Chief of staff, Mukhtar Lugga and other members of the state executive council.