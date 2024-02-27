The Nigeria Labour Congress has suspended it’s nationwide protest and extended the ultimatum given to the federal government to 13th of March.

The labour union had declared a two-day nationwide protest over what it described as unmet demands by the federal government.

The decision to suspend the protest was reached at the end of a National Executive Council meeting which reviewed the effectiveness of its nationwide protest.

NLC appreciated its members for turning out in large numbers.

While it suspended street action, the Congress says nationwide action continues on Wednesday with simultaneous Press Conferences across all the states of the federation by the state Councils including the National Headquarters.

It reaffirmed and extends the 7-day ultimatum to the Federal Government by another 7 days which expires on the 13th of March, 2024, within which the Government is expected to implement all the October Memorandum of understanding and other demands presented in a letter during the nationwide protest.