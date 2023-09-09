The Gombe Multibillion Naira Ultramodern Transportation Park Launch Plan has been completed.

The team overseeing the transition is assuring citizens that the facility will change the game in terms of security and comfort.

Having several interstate motor parks scattered around the capital city has been a lingering challenge for the Gombe state government.

A major security risk causing avoidable traffic gridlocks and massive revenue leakage.

The assignment of this committee is to midwife the relocation of all motor parks to the new multibillion-naira park.

The ultramodern motor park is a beauty to behold. With world-class facilities such as a 38 Room Motel for lodging.

42 Public Toilets, a fire service station, a police post, a standard clinic for emergency health care and a mechanic workshop.

The park also has a 120,000 Cubic Meter Water Reservoir.

The importance of this project is not lost on residents of the city.