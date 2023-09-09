Director General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA has warned that Nigeria should review its engagement with foreign election observers for the purpose of national security.

The director General gave the warning at a symposium of African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development in collaboration with National Institute of Security Studies.

He said the country must not grant foreign election observers unfettered access to “certain things that are critical to its national security.

In February and march 2023, Nigerian voters went to the polls to elect their leaders at different levels amid growing discontent due to economic hardship and mounting insecurity.

Despite warnings of possible violence and fears that the election may not hold, the elections were conducted peacefully.

Independent National Electoral Commission accredited 33 international organisations that deployed 2,113 observers to monitor the polls.

Before and after the elections several election observers have been churning out Reports on their observations of the elections as well as their pre and post election experiences.

At a symposium organised, several observations were made on the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The NSA advised that the nation review its engagement for national peace.

The symposium drew participants from different security agencies and election stakeholders to discuss the way forward to improve the forth coming elections in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer stresses the need for Nigerians to project the country in positive light.

As the country prepares ahead for the Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections, they want these concerns put into consideration the concerns raised at the symposium.