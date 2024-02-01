There is need to ensure that authorities respect and uphold the fundamental human rights of Nigerians not just offline but online.

This was revealed at a two-day training for judges and lawyers on digital rights in Ikeja, Lagos.

Avocet san frontiers and its partners including the European union are hosting a two day training for judges and lawyers in Lagos, with the aim of presenting and reflecting on protection mechanisms and online security tools protecting freedom of speech in the digital space.

According to them, Nigeria’s internet population which stood at 122.5million as at January 2023, must be provided with a safe platform online always.

The programme which was launched in February 2023 is also replicated in Imo, Kano and the FCT.

The participants are also made to reflect on the Nigerian framework on the promotion of the freedom of speech online, identify any gaps and gain better understanding of the european perspective.

It is hoped that engagements as this will not just aid legal capacity, advocacy and adjudication but enhance accountability, transparency and the rule of law in Nigeria.