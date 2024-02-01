The new theater Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai Major General, Wahidi Shaibu has taken over the leadership of theater Command from Major General Gold Chibuisi.

Speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri shortly after he took over, Gen. Shuibu reaffirmed commitment to continue from where his predecessor stopped and build on the capacity and achievements he attained during his tenure by achieving the mandate of the theater.

He assured to address cases of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) which have recently resurfaced in few places outside the state capital so as to protect lives and property of citizens.