At various locations in the North East, more than eight Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists have surrendered themselves in to Operation Hadin Kai troops.

This was stated by the New Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba during the Bi-Weekly News briefing in Abuja.

General Buba said that “the surrendered terrorists claimed to have lost interest in the terrorist ideology arising from troops operations”.

He noted that items recovered from the terrorists include; 7 AK 47 rifles, 2 FN rifles, one 36 hand grenade, 100 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo and 2 mobile phones.

Advertisement

According to him, “the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI also conducted several air operations against terrorist enclaves and their logistics bases in order to degrade them.”

Notably, the air component conducted air reconnaissance and intelligence at terrorist hideouts in Hyawa in Borno State.

He said that “the location was active with terrorist’s activities, acquired and subsequently attacked with bombs, and after action review revealed that many of the terrorists were neutralized and their structures destroyed.”

According to him, in the course of operations, troops of Operation HADIN KAI recovered 7 AK 47 rifles, 2 FN rifles, one 36 hand grenade, 100 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 2 mobile phones, 2 Cow, food stuffs, condiment, one cart and the sum of Two Million One Hundred and Four Thousand Naira (N2,104,000.00) only. Troops equally neutralized 6 terrorists and arrested 8 suspected terrorists’ collaborators.

Advertisement

He noted that troop’s rescued10 kidnapped civilians during these operations.

The Director stressed that troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE raided kidnappers’ hideouts at Duduguru village in Obi Local Government of Nasarawa State, North Central, Nigeria.

In a separate operation, the troops rescued kidnapped victims at Chinkai Forest in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

General Buba said that “following the raid, troops arrested one suspected kidnapper and recovered one mobile phone and the sum of Thirty-Five Thousand Naira (₦35,000.00) adding that Investigation ongoing.”

In the course of the operations, the troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 1 fabricated pistol, 1 locally made pistol, 1 Pump action ammo, 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 motorcycle, cartridge, 1 mobile phone, machete, axe, fake Nigerian Police ID card.

Advertisement

He said that “troops also neutralized 9 bandits and arrested 10 suspects while rescuing 9 kidnapped civilians.”

According to him, the military received support such as tip off, intelligence, cooperation and synergy amongst others adding that this is indicative of the fact that the security challenges confronting us require a collective effort and therefore a collective responsibility.

The Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau explained the reasons behind the retirement of some Major Generals from the military is that whenever a junior officer takes over as the head in the military, senior officers will tender resignation letters which will be considered as the normal military rules of engagement.