NANS blocks Lagos-Ibadan expressway over ASUU strike, fuel scarcity

Some students under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students have blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by preventing free flow of vehicles in and out of Lagos the Commercial nerve centre to other part of the country.

The students stationed at the Redeemed section of the Expressway were armed with placards with various inscriptions condemning prolonged ASUU Strike and other challenges

Led by their leaders in Ogun, Lagos, Oyo and Ondo States claimed that they are tired of neglect by the government and expressed displeasure with the state of things in the Universities.

They also condemned the scarcity of fuel which has caused hardship for the citizens including the students.

They called on the federal government to find solution to the two major problems which is causing a national embarrassment for the country.