Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese Mathew Hassan Kukah has advised president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise ending banditry, terrorism, and other forms of violent crimes ahead of the provision of infrastructure and other dividends of democracy.

The Bishop stated this while reading his Easter message at the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral Sokoto where he also advised Mr. Tinubu to engage in a robust healing process that ensures the unity and progress of Nigeria, which at the moment is divided along ethnic and religious lines

Bishop Kukah who also commended the role Nigerian youth played during the last election also advised them to restrategise and never give up in their goal of taking back the country and setting same on the path of glory

On the judiciary, the clergy admonished them to live above board and ensure they do the right as the country will be witnessing a number of electoral disputes at the various election petition tribunal.

Advertisement

POLICE CONFIRM ESCALATION OF BANDITRY IN SOKOTO STATE

The Sokoto police command has confirmed an escalation of banditry activities in some communities in Gwadabawa local government area of the state, a situation they said is responsible for the rising tension in some villages within the local council.

Spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command DSP Sanusi Abubakar who spoke to our correspondent in a telephone interview said a joint military operations with members of the state police Command is ongoing to arrest the situation.

Mr. Sanusi who could not confirm an earlier report by outbreak of violence between the Fulani and Hausa communities that claimed the lives of some persons.

Advertisement

He said details of the alleged violence cannot be ascertained as investigations are ongoing within the local council and environment.

Attempt to speak with the Nigeria Army to confirm the report was unsuccessful as calls to the spokesman of the 8th Division Nigeria Army was not going through as at the time of filing this report.