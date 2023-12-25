Bishop of Sokoto Catholic diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah has called on Christians in Nigeria to emulate the life of Christ by promoting peace through their actions and inactions.

Reading his Christmas message in Sokoto the Bishop says Christmas for Christians is a time to reflect on the essence of coming of Jesus Christ and allowing the light of Christ to shine in their heart so as to reflect all that Christ represent on earth.

Bishop Kukah also called on Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to institute actions that will bring about the transformation of Nigeria to create opportunity for the teeming youth population and dismantled to age long human induced challenges that have limited the progress of the nation.

He also called for true and sincere reforms that will dismantle the age long lawlessness and a culture of extrajudicial killing with act of corruption in pubic service and other negative vices that has held back the country from attaining greatness.