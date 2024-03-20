Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) has urged Nigerians to exhibit the right attitude and moral behaviour to project a good image of the country.

The Chairman of Ansar-ud-deen Northern States Council of Missioners, Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, gave the advice at the 29th Annual Ramadan lecture and special prayer for the nation, organised by the society in Abuja.

Speakers at the gathering say Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources but the country has failed to achieve greatness due to corruption and mismanagement.

The want leaders to govern with the fear of God, justice and equity.

The cleric urged Muslims to inculcate the right values in children, including deep fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

They want everyone to bear in mind that their attitudes and actions are capable of harming the country, they also advocate that a positive attitude will bring about the desired change the country needs.