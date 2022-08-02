Amotekun intercepts Truck Containing 140 Travellers in Ibadan

The Western Security Outfit Amotekun in Oyo state has intercepted a truck containing not less than 150 travelers and some items.

TVC News gathered that the truck which was heading to Ogere in Ogun state from Zamfara was intercepted around Bodija market in Ibadan after suspicious observers raised an alarm and alerted relevant security agencies.

The Oyo state Amotekun who quickly intervened brought the truck to its base, where it did a thorough search and found some food items and luggages belonging to the travelers.

The Special Assistant to Oyo state Governor on Arewa Ahmed Murtala confirmed that the persons were just mere travellers who were on their way to Ogun state.

Ahmed who revealed that the travelers would be sent back to their states assured Residents in the state that the state Government would continue to prioritise the security of lives and property in the state.

The truck had on transit, one hundred and thirty four males and six females as about ten of them were said to have escaped into the market.

Most States in the SouthWest region of the Country have been on edge following the seeming spread of the pervasive insecurity in the Northern part of the Country down south.

The attack on some hitherto secured facilities in and around the Federal capital territyory has added to the anxiety over the Secuirity of lives and Property across the Country.

The recent arrest of some of the fleeing escapees from the Kuje Custodial Centre attack in some states of the region has also not helped matters with most security outfits now in a high state of alert not knowing where the next attack will occur.

The Statement credited to the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Otunba Gani Adams, on the occupation of some forests within the region by bandits has further excerbated the issue.