Former Zimbabwe cricket star Heath Streak has died after a fierce battle with colon and liver cancer.

Heath Streak’s family confirmed his passing just days after false claims he had already passed away.

He was aged 49 years.

Heath’s wife Nadine shared the tragic news on social media, saying their souls would be “joined for eternity.”

According to reports, the former captain of Zimbabwe was getting treatment in South Africa for liver and colon cancer that had progressed to stage 4.

Zimbabwe’s Cricket Team shared a post: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former Captain Heath Streak.

“His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Streak stepped back from the spotlight in recent years after his retirement in 2005 following an illustrious cricketing career.

The former fast bowler was regarded as one of his country’s best sportsmen.

He captained his team between 2000 and 2004, playing 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe.

Streak had 4,933 international runs and 445 wickets under his belt.