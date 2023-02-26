The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Zamfara state has Commenced Collation of results for the Presidential Election.

Prof. Kasim Shehu, the vice chancellor, Federal University Birnin Kebbi is the State Collation/Returning Officer flanked by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Zamfara State Prof. Sa’idu Babura.

Others present is the Zamfara state Commissioner of Police Lawal Abubakar, representatives of the DSS, EFCC, NSCDC and other security agencies.

Agents of Political Parties are also on ground to represent their parties.