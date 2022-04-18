IGP procures additional assets for strategic deployment

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has acquired 55 additional Lorries, five water tankers, two coaster buses and 15 Armoured Personnel Car­riers (APCs) to aid strategic deployment of tactical squads to tackle insecurity across the length and breadth of the country, especially in the cri­sis affected areas.

This is in a bid to restrategise for better security networking in Nigeria.

The IGP, who has reiterated his commitment to continual­ly provide necessary welfare and safer environment for po­lice operatives at the forefront in crisis areas, immediately directed that the logistics and assets be made available for the ongoing serial operations being executed by the police at strategic locations in the county.

Also, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has released adequate funds to upgrade the police ICT platforms to the required status, capable of combating the present security issues and realities in Nigeria as such will go a long way in alleviating the operational challenges of police troops on various tactical operations in Nigeria.